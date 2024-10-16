Skip to main content
Wayfair is selling a 'very sturdy' $499 lift-top coffee table for only $152 during the Big Holiday Sale
image caption
patty_c/Getty Images

Wayfair is selling a 'very sturdy' $499 lift-top coffee table for only $152 during the Big Holiday Sale

Although furnishing a home can be expensive, that doesn't mean you have to settle for low-quality products or for items that don't suit your style. You can find affordable pieces on sale during Wayfair's Big Holiday Sale that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional. But hurry, because this massive deals event only lasts for two more days.

The Gracie Oaks Torron Lift-Top Coffee Table is a great choice for anyone in need of a new focal point in their living room or family room. It's currently marked down from $499 to only $152, which is a whopping 70% in savings that you can put toward a new sofa or other furniture for your space. 

Gracie Oaks Torron Lift-Top Coffee Table, $152 (was $499) at Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Lift Top Coffee Table

Not only does this coffee table look nice with its wood grain finish, but it's also incredibly useful as it boasts a large lift-up and foldable tabletop that reveals ample storage inside along with another smaller lift-up table. Plus, an additional shelf below the compartment is great for displaying decor or holding a stack of books and magazines. This thoughtful design offers four-in-one functionality, making it incredibly versatile. It can be used as an ordinary coffee table, a makeshift dining table, a desk, and a desk and coffee table combo.

It's no wonder that over 150 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and say they "love everything about this table." Other reviewers called it "very sturdy," "beautiful," and "easy to put together." It comes with everything you need for assembly and shoppers attest that it can be done by one person.

"This table saved me from taking up space for a desk in a small living room," one shopper said. "It totally meets my needs."

It's not very often that you'll find a coffee table like this on sale at such a steep discount, which is why now is the time to buy. Add the Gracie Oaks Torron Lift-Top Coffee Table to your cart while it's $347 off. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

