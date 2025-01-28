Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'travel-ready' $300 3-piece luggage set for only $120 that shoppers call 'sturdy'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - A Walmart sign is displayed outside a Supercenter in Miami, Florida.

Walmart is selling a 'travel-ready' $300 3-piece luggage set for only $120 that shoppers call 'sturdy'

It comes with a carry-on and two sizes of checked luggage.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

It comes with a carry-on and two sizes of checked luggage.

A durable suitcase is a travel necessity regardless of your destination or mode of transport. From tarmac travails to tumbles on the train station platform, there are plenty of opportunities to lose a wheel or break a zipper. On top of that, it can be hard to find your own luggage in a sea of black carry-ons.

Right now, Walmart is selling a $120 Gowill 3-Piece Luggage Set that keeps your vacation garb and souvenirs safe at an affordable price. That’s around $40 per piece. It comes in 11 colorways (that are also on sale) to help your suitcase stand out from the crowd at baggage claim. Plus, the $180 you’ll save on this luggage set can be put toward your next adventure or getaway.

Gowill Luggage 3-Piece Set, $120 (was $300) at Walmart

Gowill Luggage 3-Piece Set

According to the United Nations, global travel is back to its pre-pandemic numbers. Prepare for any unexpected trips with this travel luggage set. It comes with a 20-inch carry-on and two sizes of checked luggage (24 inches and 28 inches). All three have a textured ABS plastic hardshell, which prevents scratches and deforming. Plus, unlike fabric luggage, you won’t have to worry about rips and tears. Four caster wheels move 360 degrees and glide smoothly and quietly across airport carpet, tile, and even concrete. The height-adjustable telescoping handle is solid and sturdy, even with a travel backpack affixed to it. 

A built-in three-digit combination TSA-approved zipper lock keeps your valuables safe and prevents accidental opening in transit. Inside, you’ll find a lashing strap for fastening clothes or packing cubes, a zippered divider pocket to separate dirty and clean garments, and a mesh compartment for smaller items or toiletries. Plus, there’s an expansion panel in case you overpack or go a little crazy at the gift shop.

Tons of shoppers were thrilled with these suitcases and called this luggage set "travel-ready." One reviewer wrote, "I'm so pleased with this luggage set, it is so sturdy and I love this color. Should be easy to spot."

The Gowill 3-Piece Luggage Set combines affordability, quality, and personality if you choose a fun colorway. There are only so many sets available, so snag yours before you miss out on this deal.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

