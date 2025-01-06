Walmart is selling a $130 portable car jump starter for only $38 that shoppers call a 'lifesaver'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you are traveling cross country or across town, there's nothing to bring down the mood than your car breaking down or not starting at all. Especially since winter can lead to some severe weather situations, you want to be as prepared as possible before you set out on the road.

One of the most common issues that causes cars not to start is dead battery, and even if you carry around jumper cables, you still have to hope that someone will stop and be willing to help. Thankfully, that's not your only option. Instead, you could use a portable jump starter to give yourself the boost you need to get back home. Right now, Walmart has an excellent option on sale — the $130 Gooloo Car Jump Starter is now only $38. That's $92 off the original price!

Gooloo Car Jump Starter, $38 (was $130) at Walmart

This jump starter comes in two color options — pink and black — which are available at the same steep discount. Despite being able to shock a car into action, the jump starter is small enough to fit in your pocket or glove box. It even functions as a flashlight with three modes (normal, strobe, and SOS) as well as a portable phone charger.

"I was skeptical because of the size," said one shopper. "But I needed something to get my car started until I could get a new battery. I have a 2017 Ford Fusion that died on me and it wouldn't jumpstart with jumper cables attached to a Dodge truck. The tow truck driver suggested getting something like this and it's been a lifesaver. As long as I keep it charged to at least 50%, it has started up my car on the first try, twice a day for over a week now."

It is also designed with multiple safety features such as over-charge and reverse-polarity protection among others to help prevent injury or damage. Plus, it's super easy to use, so you don't have to be mechanically minded to find success with it.

"It's good to have in your car, you never know when you're gonna need a jumpstart to your battery," said one shopper. "This way you don't need another car, you can do it all by yourself!"