Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $1,600 e-bike for only $500, and shoppers say it's 'actually really fast'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bikes have always been an affordable and healthy choice for commuters to get in some movement during their workday. But if you live in a hilly area or want to travel longer distances, you may find that you need a bit of assistance. While an electric scooter can also be a great option, it may not be the right choice for longer distances. Thankfully there is an easy answer to this dilemma—an e-bike.

The one issue with e-bikes is that they can be super pricey—many soaring into the $1000+ range. But if you shop smart, you can snag an amazing deal on a high quality bike without breaking the bank. Right now, Walmart is selling a $1,600 Gocio Foldable E-Bike for only $500. That means you're saving more than twice as much as you will pay.

Gocio Foldable E-Bike, $500 (was $1,600) at Walmart

This bike is designed mainly for commuters, but is also well equipped to handle some serious inclines. It has a 21 speed Shimano shifter as well as a 500W motor to help you power up hills.

"Before I got this bike I couldn’t go very far because of how hilly it is here," said one shopper. "Now, even though I am out of shape, I can easily do a 6.5 mile trip in about 30 minutes. I like that I can do the last part of the ride without having to do any pedaling—it's amazing!"

It has both front and rear suspension, so you won't get bumped and bruised, and an easy to read LCD display to keep track of your stats. The battery can last anywhere from 22 to 50 miles depending on what mode you are in and it charges fully in 4 to 6 hours. It has five different riding modes including cruise control, throttle, pedal assist, normal and booster which will give you varying amounts of assistance as you ride.

The bike is also fully adjustable and can be made to fit riders anywhere from 5'2" to 6'2". It is also foldable which means you can throw it in the back of a car instead of needing a bike rack.

"My order got here really fast," said one satisfied shopper. "I just put it together and tested it—the bike itself is actually really fast! I can't wait to fully charge it and try it again tomorrow! This is one of the most fun things I've owned in a while! It's definitely worth it."