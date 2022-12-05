Have you ever spent hours searching for your TV remote only to find it camouflaged in plain sight? With the whole family using the remote throughout the day, someone is bound to misplace it. Chances are, your friends and family members have experienced this unfortunate event as well.

Well, if a friend or family member has an Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report Fire TV Stick, you can give the gift of illumination this Christmas with this glow-in-the-dark remote cover. You can even save 20% now on this accessory that's made its rounds on TikTok.

Designed to fit the third generation Alexa Voice Remote, this silicone cover comes in a variety of vivid colors that will catch your eye even when it’s not glowing. When the room is dark though, the cover glows and makes your remote pop. This way you can track down its hiding spot with just a glance.

Its durable construction is soft to the touch and contains no harmful materials. It’s also lightweight and shockproof, so if you do happen to drop the remote, you won’t have to waste time tracking down batteries that have popped out. And if your kids are prone to leaving sticky fingerprints behind as they’re watching television, all you have to do is wipe it off and it’s good to go.

At 20% off, it’s more affordable than comparable items and features important details like precise cutouts for every port and button.

If you need more convincing, scroll through the thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon from satisfied buyers. One happy customer used it to attach their remote to a keychain for an even more convenient way to keep track of it:

“We tried the battery powered pager device thingies but my kids conspired to lose the remote right when the batteries in the pager thing died. Like LOST, lost it. Like not in the trash yea I checked there lost it. At the same time I bought a new remote, I bought this case and attached it to a jumbo keychain I also found on Amazon and we haven’t lost the slippery little butter stick since.”

Whether you're shopping for a certain someone or you're searching for a useful white elephant gift, this glow-in-the-dark remote cover is sure to be a winner this Christmas. Take advantage of this holiday deal to get it for only $8.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.