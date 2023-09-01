An 8-piece bath towel set with 19,000+ perfect ratings is on sale starting at $18 at Amazon

A set of bath towels is a household essential that can cost hundreds of dollars depending on the brand. We understand not everyone wants to spend that much money on towels, so we scoured the internet to find an affordable set that’s backed by over 19,000 five-star ratings at Amazon.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

The Glamburd 8-Piece Towel Set is up to 69% off right now with all colors being marked down and starting at $18. That means each towel costs under $3 apiece, which is a major steal considering similar sets are usually way more expensive.

This popular set includes two oversized bath towels, two hand towels, and four washcloths, all made of cotton that one reviewer describes as “so soft and absorbent.” Plus, when you purchase towels together like this, it’s guaranteed that everything matches to ensure your bathroom looks cohesive.

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set in Jade, $21 at Amazon

Experts say you should change your towels at least once every two to five years depending on how they look and feel. If the fabric is frayed, matted, or wearing thin, it’s probably time to ditch them and purchase a new set. After all, there’s nothing better than getting out of the shower and wrapping up in a new, plush towel.

With how affordable this set is, you might be surprised it has so many perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers for being so high-quality. Several people claim that the towels “hold up very well after multiple washes.”

“These towels are great for the price paid,” wrote another reviewer. “They are larger than I expected and just the right thickness. Very absorbent and true to color; I purchased another set in blue!”

DON'T MISS: Amazon’s bestselling patio sofa set is just $275 and 9 more Labor Day outdoor furniture sales not to miss

This Labor Day deal likely won’t last long, so add a set to your cart before it’s too late. You might even want to stock up on multiple colors while they’re all significantly marked down for as little as $18.

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Orange, $18 at Amazon

Glamburg Ultra Soft 8-Piece Bath Towel Set in Ivory, $21 at Amazon

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.