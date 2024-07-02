Amazon is selling a $400 portable air conditioner for only $290, and shoppers call it a 'chill machine'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

July and August are usually the hottest months of the year, and that means now is the best time to prepare for extreme heat by investing in cooling machines. Oscillating fans are great for temporary relief and air circulation, but they won't actually decrease the temperature inside your home.

That's when the Ginost Portable Air Conditioner comes in handy, especially now that it's on sale for $110 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024. The three-in-one machine acts as an AC unit, a dehumidifier, and a fan to maximize its effectiveness in cooling spaces up to 450 square feet. It usually retails for $400, but is on sale for only $290 for a limited time — and you don't even need a Prime membership to get the low price like you will for the two-day sale on July 16 and 17. However, it's still worth signing up to unlock fast, free shipping, exclusive deals, and other perks like Prime Video, Prime Gaming, and more.

Ginost Portable Air Conditioner, $290 (was $400) at Amazon

This portable AC unit is relatively compact and features handles, plus 360-degree caster wheels that make it easy to move from one room to another, so you can stay cool no matter where you are in your home. For a more permanent cooling solution, it comes with a window installation kit that works on horizontal and vertical windows. This is used to remove excess moisture and decrease humidity before pushing back out cool, crisp air.

More than 800 shoppers have given this model a five-star rating and over 2,000 units have already sold in the past 30 days. That number is likely to increase as temperatures rise across the country and as Prime Day approaches. After all, this is an early deal you won't want to miss.

"The unit's portability is a significant plus, allowing easy movement between rooms thanks to the built-in handles and caster wheels," one person wrote . "This portable AC is a chill machine, providing cool, crisp air that makes summer days bearable. Its three-in-one functionality — air conditioning, dehumidifying, and fan modes — is highly versatile, and the remote control adds convenience. The noise level is pleasantly low, allowing for a peaceful sleep. Overall, it's a solid investment for effective cooling, but be prepared for some minor adjustments during installation."