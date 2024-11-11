This nearly-$200 dresser is on sale for only $80 at Walmart, and shoppers 'absolutely love' it

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Not to sound cliché, but finding affordable furniture can truly feel like finding a needle in a haystack, especially with the prices of everything increasing these days. If you're in the market for a new dresser and don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, don't fret.

Walmart has you covered with the Gikpal 10-Drawer Dresser that's on sale for $110 off, bringing the overall price down to only $80. A dresser this large at such an affordable price is almost unheard of, so it's no surprise that thousands of shoppers are purchasing one for themselves. One reviewer raved that they "absolutely love" it and added that you "can not beat this price."

The dresser is made using a durable steel frame with a wooden top that's ideal for holding jewelry, picture frames, and other small decorative items. Better yet, each drawer is made of high-grade, non-woven breathable fabric and is collapsible for added convenience. This makes the dresser easy to move if you love to rearrange your space.

Gikpal 10-Drawer Dresser, From $80 (was $190) at Walmart

The 10 drawers are made up of three different sizes, so you can use them to store anything from clothes and shoes to undergarments and accessories. Plus, in addition to those, there is hanging storage along the side of the frame that offers even more pockets.

This piece of furniture comes delivered in a compact box, so it does require a simple assembly that many shoppers said is "easy to put together." More than 3,700 people have given it a five-star rating for its quality, durability, and price.

"This dresser is a functional addition to my bedroom," another reviewer said. "It doesn't just take up space; it adds value with its storage capacity and elegant design. It's a must-have for bedrooms."