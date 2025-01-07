Walmart is selling a $260 adjustable weight bench for $100, and it's a must-have for home gyms

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If affordable home gyms, exercise bikes, and mini steppers are catching your eye at the start of the new year, you're not alone. There are major discounts on workout equipment to help you get fit at home, and they're flying off the shelves. Another must-have home gym item you need on your radar? The Gikpal Adjustable Weight Bench . Right now, it's 62% off at Walmart. With a $100 sale price, you'll want to snag this deal before the price goes back up.

Gikpal Adjustable Weight Bench​​, $100 (was $260) at Walmart

The Gikpal Adjustable Weight Bench is exactly what you need to upgrade your home workout. With nine adjustable backrest angles, you can hit multiple muscle groups and do different exercises, from an incline dumbbell press to a single-arm dumbbell row. The weight bench also has a sturdy steel frame with a weight capacity of up to 800 pounds, so the possibilities are endless. Plus, it has a cushion that's 1.8 inches thick, ensuring comfort throughout your workout. It's a fantastic addition to any home gym, but is especially great for small spaces. It has a foldable design that makes it compact enough to carry and store when it's not in use.

Shoppers say that it's a "perfect" and "excellent home bench" that "holds sturdy and steady" during workouts. Others mentioned that it's great for all fitness levels, "ideal for full-body workouts," and its adjustability allows for more flexibility with their workout routines.

Another reviewer who claims to have tried different workout benches over the years said that it's "surprisingly comfortable." They added that it's their "favorite," not just because it's "wide" and "easy to clean" but also because it's compact and easy to store. "You have to take two pins out to fold it, but it takes up very little space when folded. I slip it behind my sofa," they said.