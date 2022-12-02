15 Gifts for the Sisters on Your List

Sisters are amazing things. They can be your best friends, with whom you share your own inner language, knowing exactly what the other will say before they say it. Anyone watching Venus and Serena Williams will understand how the two sisters can work closely in harmony.

Of course it’s not all sunshine and roses in sisterhood (remember Mary and Elizabeth Tudor, daughters of Henry VIII?). But sisters are your very first best friends, the ones who know you better than anyone, keep your secrets, and love you no matter what.

You may not have much in common with your sister, or you may be two peas in a pod. Either way, sisters are lifelong friends and companions. So let’s take a moment to celebrate all the sisters out there--those who are related and those who are your chosen sisters--with some of the best gifts for sisters of all kinds.

Gifts for Bookworm Sisters

With a cool amber mode, this book light will help avoid eye strain while she stays up to read just one more chapter. It’s USC rechargeable and lasts up to 80 hours on its lowest setting. Plus, at only 1.4 oz, it won’t weigh the book down.

This adorable tote will take her books wherever she goes with the clear message that she’s unavailable for anything other than reading. Of course it’s suitable for toting other things, but why go anywhere without books?

Gifts for Adventurous Sisters

If your sister likes to do things like hike mountains and camp out no matter the weather, get her this highly rated mummy-style sleeping bag. Rated to 0 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no way she’ll be cold. In addition, it’s super lightweight so it won’t slow her down a bit as she climbs her way to the top (of the mountain).

When she’s just out for a casual day hike, she’ll need to pack in water, snacks, and emergency supplies, and they’ll fit perfectly in this Venture Pal backpack. It’s only 1 lbs, and folds into itself when not needed.

Gifts for Cooking Sisters

One of the ultimate challenges to bakers everywhere are popovers. They’re fussy sometimes and require certain conditions to rise to the occasion. One of those conditions is the right pan, and this non-stick popover pan gives them plenty of room to create those fluffy tops.

Stainless is easy to clean, but can sometimes unexpectedly zip across the counter when your whisking gets too enthusiastic (ask us how we know). These color-coded bowls have non-slip silicone bottoms to prevent skidding and matching lids to seal in goodness.

Great cooking is nothing without proper preparation and knife skills are a crucial part of that, and this premium set of German-engineered knives from Henckels will slide and dice anything. Thanks to more than 100 years of experience, these are made to last forever with proper care and regular sharpening.

Gifts for Artistic Sisters

This brush set from ARTIFY makes the artist in us all swoon. 24 brushes, made with high-quality nylon bristles that won’t shed into her creative endeavors, roll up neatly into their own carrying case. A wide variety of sizes from flat to round to angled as well as fan brushes and a palette knife make this a great gift for the creative sisters.

One of the most beautiful mediums in art, watercolors are sort of difficult to master for amateurs, but this gorgeous set of watercolor pens makes creating watercolor art a little bit easier. Between the myriad of colors and the included water pen (for blending), there’s nothing she can’t create with this set.

Gifts for Tea Drinking Sisters

True tea drinkers appreciate a good steeped cup of loose-leaf tea, and with this set from Tea Forte, she’ll have her choice of delicious options from traditional like Earl Grey and English Breakfast to unique flavors like Black Cherry and Caramel Nougat.

This electric kettle boils seven cups of water in under seven minutes, but it also does it with panache. It’s really a beautiful piece of kitchenware that will look great on the counter as well as make a quick cup of tea. The presets will make sure the water hits exactly the right temperature for the kind of tea she’s brewing, from green to oolong, black to white teas.

Gifts for Gardening Sisters

She’s planted her garden, now let her harvest it in style with this wooden and wire mesh basket that has plenty of room for her hard-earned bounty. Once your produce is secure in the basket, just wash the entire thing down before bringing it in the house and all that delicious garden dirt stays exactly where it should--outside.

Gardening can be tough on the body, but she’ll have two ways to use this set, either as a kneeler or a stool. In addition to the comfort, it also comes with six garden tools, gloves, and pockets to hold everything in one place. It’s all she’ll need to work in the garden.

Gifts for Fitness Sisters

After long or difficult runs or workouts, she’ll need a bit of TLC in the form of this massage cube from KOA+ROY. Infused with menthol and camphor and smelling like wintergreen, this cube reduces pain and inflammation in tired and sore muscles.

Lululemon’s The Mat strikes a pose with wavy, colorful top designs and a 3mm width that makes this an ultra-portable workout companion. The top, while fun in a range of designs, is also grippy to allow you to workout securely, while you can flip it over for a less grippy more cushioning surface.

