Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $219 dresser for only $70, and shoppers call it 'very functional'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Finding the perfect dresser is harder than it sounds since balancing size, aesthetics, and price can be quite a challenge. Fortunately, we found one that checks all those boxes and more. It's on sale right now at Walmart and the discounted price gave us the best kind of sticker shock.

The Furologee 6-Drawer Dresser is only $70 right now, which is an incredible $149 off the original price. If you want a dresser that can serve almost any storage purpose you can imagine, then this might be the one for you.

Furologee 6-Drawer Dresser, $70 (was $219) at Walmart

Adaptability may be this dresser's top feature, but it's certainly not the only one. The six fabric drawers are lightweight and easy to maneuver. They're large enough to fit clothing, a few pairs of shoes, or almost anything else you need to store. The attractive woodgrain finish will fit in with almost any decor style, regardless of the room. A sturdy steel frame and wall attachment kit keep the entire unit in place as an added safety precaution. Plus, you can easily ensure that the dresser sits level by using the four adjustable feet. It's sold in three different color variations as well.

Walmart shoppers were thrilled with the quality of this dresser. One, who called it "amazing," added, "I love it. It fits perfectly in my closet. I'd totally recommend this product." Another buyer said it was "Sturdy, very functional, and pretty," and also shared, "I keep it in my walk-in [closet] and use it for my pajamas, shorts, extra shirts, jewelry, etc. The drawers slide easily and I really like this cute dresser." The ease of assembly was another point of praise from many customers.