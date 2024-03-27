This carpet rake with 66,000+ perfect ratings picks up 'mounds and mounds' of hair, and it's only $13 at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
If you're a pet owner who feels like it's nearly impossible to get carpets and rugs clean from loose hair, listen up. Sometimes it can seem like no vacuum or any amount of suction is going to free the fur trapped beneath plush carpets, but thankfully, there's an inexpensive tool at Amazon that's up to the task.
The
"I've had pet hair from my two dogs embedded in my living room rug for MONTHS,"
Furemover Original Indoor Pet Hair Carpet Rake and Squeegee, $13 at
Amazon
Since the base is made from rubber, it's relatively easy to clean. Simply wipe away any excess hair and then rinse it under the sink with warm, soapy water and let it dry before its next use. If you don't want to scoop up the piles of hair it produces by hand, we suggest grabbing a handheld vacuum to get the job done quickly and efficiently.
We understand that visible proof can speak louder than words, so we encourage you to check out the hundreds of five-star image reviews that show just how useful this tool is. Frankly, they're appalling yet grossly satisfying. Some of the images show dogs next to piles of fur the same size as them.
"I was very, very skeptical that the solution to my pet hair problem was something as ludicrous as squeegeeing my carpet, but the results are undeniable,"
For only $13, the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.