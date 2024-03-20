This popular air purifier that's been selling in droves is on mega sale for just $24 in Amazon's spring sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The first-ever Big Spring Sale at Amazon is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all things home-related, whether it's outdoor furniture, cleaning supplies, or other appliances. Allergy season is already in full swing, so now is a great time to invest in ways to alleviate symptoms.
Luckily, the
Fulminare Air Purifier, $24 (was $44) at
Amazon
This air purifier uses a 360-degree outlet with dual channel technology to accommodate spaces up to 215 square feet. Choose from three fan speeds and set timers for up to eight hours and it'll cleanse the air five times per hour. The HEPA filter removes even the smallest particles, like dust, pollen, smoke, pet dander, and odors, which can help reduce allergy symptoms. One filter should last at least three months, according to the brand, and a light indicator will let you know when it's time to
"The difference was amazing,"
The chances of the
Shop more air purifiers during Amazon's Big Spring Sale:
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.