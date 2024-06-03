A 'life-changing' neck fan on Amazon that 'cools you down in seconds' is nearly 50% off and selling fast

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it seems as if every summer is getting hotter, it's time to start thinking beyond linen and big, floppy hats.

Introducing the FrSara Neck Fan . Equal parts innovative and, frankly, goofy, this delightful little gadget promises a discrete way to keep cool during the summer months. Right now, it's 49% off its usual price of $47, ringing up for just $24.

FrSara Neck Fan, From $24 (was $47) at Amazon

The epitome of modern problems require modern solutions, the FrSara Neck Fan acts as your very own portable air conditioner, this time just strapped around your neck. Click the little on button and you'll be hit with cold air in seconds. "Hot flashes are no joke, and this portable AC neck fan saved my life so many times over the summer," one shopper wrote . "Cools you down in seconds."

In fact, it can keep you cool for up to 16 hours—enough juice for a daylong stay at the park, or a marathon brunch session. "This is my new must-have product," wrote another shopper who called it "life-changing." "It’s a game changer for Disney, Universal, zoo trips, parks, and especially workout classes!"

The FrSara Neck Fan conveniently charges via USB type-C, which means it'll charge with the same cable as your smartphone or tablet. As someone who has used one such fan during a record-breaking Austin heatwave, I cannot recommend this lightweight neck fan enough. Best of all, most of my friends thought little of it. They assumed they were just over-ear headphones resting on my shoulders.