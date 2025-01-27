Amazon is selling a 'perfect' $130 air purifier for just $40, and hundreds have already sold recently

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether it's outside on your patio, or relaxing on the sofa in your living room, fresh air is essential. That's why having a good air purifier nearby is always a good idea. Amazon has some of the best deals on air purifiers, and we found one that's loaded with features for a great price. More than 700 shoppers have purchased this model in the past month, so get yours while you still can.

The FreAire Air Purifier is only $40, which is 69% off the regular price of $130. If you've been thinking about getting an air purifier but weren't sure which one is right for you, then today is your lucky day.

FreAire Air Purifier, $40 (was $130) at Amazon

While the basic functions of most air purifiers are the same, this model sets itself apart from the rest with its touchscreen control panel and a multitude of other features. It has a 538-square-foot purification capacity, 360-degree air outlets, and an automatic shutoff timer. The 2,000-hour filter light turns on automatically when the purifier has run for a full 2,000 hours. It can also be used to heat essential oils for aromatherapy to leave your home smelling fresh.

The machine uses a HEPA filter that can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns in the air. It's available in four color options as well, so there's one to fit with any color scheme you may have in your home.

Amazon shoppers were thrilled with this powerful little machine. One said it was "So quiet and easy to use right out of the box. Love the touchscreen settings. I also love that I can add essential oils to have a heightened smell."

Another buyer wrote, "The air purifier delivers clean air in style and silence. It improves the air quality and this device exceeded my expectations. The best feature is the silence mode. It's perfect for nighttime use or during quiet moments."