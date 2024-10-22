Amazon is selling an 'amazing' $130 air purifier for only $37, and shoppers say it 'makes your house feel so clean'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we think of fighting germs for cold and flu season, the most common go-tos are hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, and a daily dose of Emergen-C. But since so many germs are spread while airborne, one of the best ways to keep sickness at bay is with an air purifier.

Not only can an air purifier make your air healthier to breathe—it can also significantly decreases allergens, dust, micro-particles, dander, and even help eliminate odors. And right now, you can get this FreAire Air Purifier for 71% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $37.

FreAire Air Purifier, $37 (was $130) at Amazon

This purifier is not only effective — capturing particles as small as 0.3 microns — but it also has a relaxing effect on your home's ambiance. The fan operates at as low as 22 decibels — lower than a whisper — and it has a selection of three different RGB light settings including breathing light, gradient light, and constant light.

"Great little purifier," wrote one shopper . "I love the size and color, and the lights for night time are so soothing."

It also has an aroma pad which allows you to add a couple drops of your favorite essential oil to spread fragrance throughout the room. "Makes your house feel so clean," wrote another shopper . "I liked everything about it. It’s like a white noise so it doesn’t bother us. The instructions made it easy to use. It takes away the stuffiness, and makes it smell so nice if you use the essential oils with it."

Speaking of rooms, it can refresh the air of a 215-square-foot room up to five times an hour, and the 360-degree fan ensures that air from every side of the room is getting treated. "Easy to use and love the results," said one shopper , who called it "amazing". "I put this in my bedroom and immediately noticed after a day the air was cleaner, and it's easier to breathe. The clean fresh air also improved my sleep."