Samsung's iconic Frame TV is up to $1,000 off right now thanks to this limited-time sale

Since its debut in 2017, Samsung's The Frame has revolutionized what a TV can really be, with its ability to transform into a piece of artwork that can perfectly blend into any gallery wall. Suddenly, not only did TVs have to show the clearest, most perfect picture, but they had to look nice when powered off, too. The only downside to The Frame is that, of course, it can be very expensive. But luckily for you, Samsung is currently running its Discover Samsung 2024 sale , which has a ton of TVs and smart home essentials, including The Frame, for thousands off.

You'll want to shop these sales soon, however, since Discover Samsung only runs through Sunday, March 10. For The Frame specifically, you can save up to $1,000 on the 75- and 85-inch sizes, with smaller (but still substantial) discounts like $500 off on the 55-inch , and $400 off on the 50- and 65-inch versions.

Samsung The Frame, 75-inch, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

Let's break down some of the most impressive features here. There is, of course, the massive catalog of art, where you can pick and choose what exactly you want the TV to display when it's not showing your favorite reality show, sports game, or cooking show. There are literally thousands of pieces to choose from, from Van Gogh to Matisse masterpieces, and you can also upload your own photos to be showcased on the screen. Though the TV comes with a selection of free artwork, to access all the images, there is a $6 monthly fee for the Samsung Art Store , which unlocks all those available.

What makes this art really look like the real thing? The TV has a matte coating that not only reduces glare for regular TV viewing but also makes the art pop. And that doesn't affect the overall picture quality of the TV, either. The Frame still delivers up to a 4K resolution thanks to its QLED panel, offering a sharp, clear image every time.

Samsung The Frame, 55-Inch, $1,000 (was $1,500) at Samsung

To make the TV stand out even more (and look less like, well, a TV), you also have the option of purchasing a bezel frame that can make the art really look like it belongs in a museum. This accessory is, as expected, an additional purchase you'll have to make, with prices starting at $100 for basic white, brown, and black options.

Beyond The Frame, Discover Samsung is slashing the prices of other equally impressive TVs, too, with the biggest discounts taken off the biggest versions (naturally). See below for some of the best deals that the Discover Samsung event has to offer.

Samsung Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C, 65-Inch, $1,600 (was $2,800) at Samsung

Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs are powered by thousands of mini LEDs that create rich, sharp colors. Like The Frame TV, the QN90C is finished with an anti-glare matte coating that allows you to watch from any angle.

You can score a 65-inch Neo QLED for $1,200 off, with the biggest savings on the 85-incher that's now $2,400 (or 50%) off.

Samsung S90C OLED TV, 65-Inch, $1,600 (was $2,600) at Samsung

This OLED TV is powered by thousands of self-illuminating pixels that help create an impressive image. Since it's not using LEDs, the screen can be extremely thin, which makes hanging it on a wall a cinch. The 65-inch version is $1,000 off, and you can score up to $1,900 off the 83-inch version .

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $530 (was $700) at Samsung

It's not just TVs that are on sale, either. Samsung is also discounting its cordless vacuum (aka its very own Dyson competitor) that's beloved by shoppers. What makes this vac stand out against the rest is that it comes with its own station (which can be used as a stand), where you can automatically empty the dustbin after every cleaning session. For anyone who's emptied a cordless vacuum and been showered with dust (speaking from personal experience here), the fact that you can just dock this machine and it sucks in all the bits that you just cleaned up for you is a total game changer. This markdown is significant at $50 cheaper than the last time we covered it.