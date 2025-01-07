Walmart is selling a 'durable' $100 folding dolly on clearance for $39, and it has an 880-pound capacity

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most useful items in any home is a folding dolly. You never know when you might need one, but when the need arises, you'll want to be prepared. Whether you need a dolly for bringing groceries in after a shopping run, or for moving in or out of your home, you can't go wrong with an expandable rolling cart. Luckily, Walmart's bestselling dolly is on clearance right now, and this deal is almost unbelievable!

The Foukus Folding Dolly is only $39 at the moment. That's a discount of 61% off the regular price of $100. There's no telling how long this clearance deal might last, so keep that in mind when shopping.

Foukus Folding Dolly, $39 (was $100) at Walmart

This dolly is so versatile, that you may decide to buy more than one. Its extendable base plate expands to over 23.5 inches, offering additional space for your items. It also has six durable 360-degree spinner wheels and a telescoping handle. The handle can also hinge down so you can easily pull the cart behind you. The dolly folds flat for storage when not in use, and it includes two durable flexible ropes for holding items down to the base plate while in transport. You'll be able to tote all sorts of items with a weight capacity of 880 pounds!

Walmart customers were thrilled with this convenient little cart. One shopper called it "exaclty what I needed," and added, "It has a metal frame and heavy durable plastic or vinyl parts. It expands and folds up for storage…It will be used every day inside my home."

Another buyer called it the "ultimate moving solution and space-saver," saying "I used it to cart cases of water from car to house and landscape materials to my backyard."