Walmart is selling a $100 cordless oscillating fan for only $32 that shoppers call 'amazing'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you ever wish you could take your oscillating fan to a barbecue, or even on a trip? Now you can, thanks to a great clearance item we found at Walmart . If you want to keep cool no matter where you are, then we have the perfect buy for you.

The Foukus Cordless Oscillating Fan is on sale for just $32 right now. The regular price is $100, so this is one cool deal. Never again will you have to suffer oppressive heat away from an outlet without relief. This fan can go almost anywhere that you can, so you don't want to miss out.

Foukus Cordless Oscillating Fan, $32 (was $100) at Walmart

Despite the portable nature of this fan, it still packs a punch in terms of features. In addition to its rechargeable cordless technology, it includes an infrared remote, five speed options, and an adjustable height pedestal that can go between 15 inches and 32.3 inches high. It has an eight-hour timer and both static and oscillating functionality. The battery is said to last for eight hours on a single charge, so you shouldn't have to worry about the fan dying in the middle of use.

Hundreds of Walmart shoppers gave this diminutive fan a five-star rating. One called it "amazing" and said "we love that it's cordless and rechargeable." Another buyer claimed, "I love it. I bought it for my cruise and it is perfect. It folds up super easy and is pretty small so it doesn't take much space." Many of the reviews touted the fan's portability as well as its power to size ratio.