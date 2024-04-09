Amazon's bestselling garden hose with over 60,000 perfect ratings is now 57% off for a limited time

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Seeds won't grow without water, and you can't always rely on the weather to provide enough rain to keep your plants thriving. Instead of making multiple trips with a watering can, do yourself a favor and invest in a hose that'll reach directly from your spigot to the garden.

The Flexzilla 25-Foot Garden Hose is a stellar choice considering it's the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's garden hoses category and is currently on super sale for just $30 thanks to a 57% discount. It weighs just 3.8 pounds, making it easy to maneuver across the yard or carry from one place to another. But what truly sets it apart from other models is that it features an inner tube that makes it safe to use with drinking water. It also has a leak-free O-ring that ensures a secure connection to any compatible spigot or connection hose.

Since the hose is made of flexible and durable material, it won't kink under pressure and is resistant to abrasions, which means it can last season after season. Just make sure to remove it from the spigot and put it in storage during the off-season.

More than 60,000 people have given it a five-star rating as a testament to its quality, so we aren't shocked that several shoppers are buying multiples while it's on sale. Over 8,000 hoses have sold in the past 30 days.

One reviewer said , "I purchased my first Flexzilla hose probably 10 years ago and it still functions as it did when it was new, so I bought another."

"It's been a total game changer for my backyard adventures," another person wrote . "First off, the length is just right — not too short that you're stuck in one spot, and not so long that it's a tangled mess. It's like the Goldilocks of garden hoses. It's flexible and easy to maneuver, which is a blessing when you're navigating around plants and patio furniture. All in all, this garden hose is a backyard hero. It's made watering a breeze, and I didn't think I'd ever be this excited about a hose."