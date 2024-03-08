TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Modern cell phones have taken away most of the George Costanza-sized bulk from men's wallets, leaving many in search of a minimalist solution for carrying around some cash and the cards that matter most. Some have found their way over to
Right now, the
Flancci Minimalist AirTag Wallet in Red, $11 (was $20) on
Amazon
Like The Ridge, Flancci's wallets are made of metal dividers that use a combination of elastics and screws to sandwich credit cards into one secure, refined package. They also have a convenient money clip on one side of the wallet. Cards are easily accessed thanks to a notch that allows you to push them through toward the opposite side. It has a maximum capacity of 15 cards, and the brand even says it blocks RFID signals.
One of the main differences between this metal wallet and those from The Ridge is the integrated
Flancci Minimalist AirTag Wallet in Carbon Fiber, $17 (was $26) on
Amazon
Those who have found this Flancci metal wallet say they're thrilled with the savings but are even happier with its shape, weight, and style. Some go as far as saying it's better than its more expensive competitor. "This is a great alternative to the Ridge wallet at a third of the Ridge wallets’ cost,"
Quality is always a question when dealing with an unfamiliar brand, but
While the hype around The Ridge products is real, shoppers say this superiorly more affordable
