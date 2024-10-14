Walmart is selling a 'convenient' $49 travel backpack for only $13, and shoppers call it a 'great product'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Heavy-duty travel backpacks are great for hiking and camping, but sometimes they rely a bit too much on the heavy part over the duty when it comes to airline travel. That's why a lightweight version can be a great addition to your bag collection. We found a cleverly designed option that's available at Walmart , and the sale price is almost unheard of.

The Flame Horse Lightweight Travel Backpack is only $13 at the moment, which is down from the original price of $49. This bag is uniquely suited to spontaneous travelers as it can fold down and be stored in the included zipper pouch when not in use. It's a real space-saver!

Flame Horse Lightweight Travel Backpack, $13 (was $49) at Walmart

This lightweight yet durable backpack, made of ripstop nylon fabric, is sturdy enough to carry your essentials, but has enough flexibility to fold down for storage and travel. It even includes its own carrying case, which adds another level of utility. The interior laptop sleeve is another touch that makes this bag great for work or play. There are three external zipper pockets and two water bottle sleeves, which all contribute to the versatility of this attractive knapsack. It's available in five different colorways as well, so why not buy more than one at such a great price?

Walmart customers showed their love for this bag throughout the reviews. One of the most popular benefits cited by shoppers was the "convenient" design of the bag. One shared, "I love how it can be folded into a pouch. I recommend this for travel when you need an extra bag that won't take up any room, and I love all the compartments it has. Overall great product." Multiple buyers said this bag was perfect for bringing along on a trip where there are a lot of souvenirs to take home.