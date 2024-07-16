Skip to main content
Amazon's bestselling 3-piece patio furniture set is now only $77 during Prime Day
image caption
An Amazon worker delivers packages on Cyber Monday in New York, US.

Amazon's bestselling 3-piece patio furniture set is now only $77 during Prime Day

Shoppers say it "looks more expensive than it is!"

Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Shoppers say it "looks more expensive than it is!"

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's already mid-summer and it's the perfect time to enjoy your outdoor space whether that's a small balcony, a large patio, or sitting poolside. All you need to make your oasis a comfortable place to hang out is a cozy patio set.

Thankfully, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars for quality furniture since Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Right now, the Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set is on sale for only $77, which is $43 off the original price. It includes one tempered glass coffee table and two wicker chairs with removable cushions. Better yet, it's the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's patio bistro set category.

All you need is a Prime membership to score the incredible deal. If you haven't already, take this as your reminder to sign up for only $15 per month. Not only will you unlock access to the entire Prime Day sales event, but you'll also get fast, free shipping. 

Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set, $77 (was $120) at Amazon

The Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set is on sale right now at Amazon for Amazon Prime Day

This set is made using solid steel frames with a rust-proof powder coating and weather-resistant PE wicker that withstands the elements without fading. Although, it's suggested to move the furniture inside a garage or shed during the off-season to help keep it in good condition. 

Amazon Return Kiosk, Scan QR Code, Barcode reader, Whole Foods, Manhattan, New York.

Amazon is selling a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV bundle for under $1,000 during Prime Day

Read More
Amazon Return Kiosk, Scan QR Code, Barcode reader, Whole Foods, Manhattan, New York.

Amazon is selling a 55-inch Samsung Frame TV bundle for under $1,000 during Prime Day

Read More

Over 4,000 sets have already sold recently and more than 8,400 people have given it a five-star rating. One shopper went as far as to say that it "looks more expensive than it is" and claimed that it was "very easy to put together." 

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - Image of an Amazon package.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 Lightning Deals to shop right now: Live updates

Read More
HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA - Image of an Amazon package.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2024 Lightning Deals to shop right now: Live updates

Read More

With that being said, we won't be shocked if the Flamaker Patio Set sells out within a few hours, so don't hesitate to add it to your cart. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.