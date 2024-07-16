Amazon's bestselling 3-piece patio furniture set is now only $77 during Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's already mid-summer and it's the perfect time to enjoy your outdoor space whether that's a small balcony, a large patio, or sitting poolside. All you need to make your oasis a comfortable place to hang out is a cozy patio set.

Thankfully, you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars for quality furniture since Amazon Prime Day is in full swing. Right now, the Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set is on sale for only $77, which is $43 off the original price. It includes one tempered glass coffee table and two wicker chairs with removable cushions. Better yet, it's the no. 1 bestseller in Amazon's patio bistro set category.

All you need is a Prime membership to score the incredible deal. If you haven't already, take this as your reminder to sign up for only $15 per month. Not only will you unlock access to the entire Prime Day sales event, but you'll also get fast, free shipping.

Flamaker 3-Piece Patio Set, $77 (was $120) at Amazon

This set is made using solid steel frames with a rust-proof powder coating and weather-resistant PE wicker that withstands the elements without fading. Although, it's suggested to move the furniture inside a garage or shed during the off-season to help keep it in good condition.

Over 4,000 sets have already sold recently and more than 8,400 people have given it a five-star rating. One shopper went as far as to say that it "looks more expensive than it is" and claimed that it was "very easy to put together."