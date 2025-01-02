Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a $600 home gym for only $260 that shoppers say is the 'best piece of workout equipment'
image caption
A Walmart store in Martinez, California, US

Walmart is selling a $600 home gym for only $260 that shoppers say is the 'best piece of workout equipment'

It has "all you need for a home gym!"

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It has "all you need for a home gym!"

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The new year inspires many to prioritize their health and wellness. For some, that means signing up for a gym membership, but for others, that can mean investing in workout equipment to work up a sweat comfortably at home. If you're for the latter, a home gym system is exactly what you need.

Right now, the Fitvids LX760 Home Gym System is on sale at Walmart. With a 57% discount, you can score the $600 home gym for just $260. 

Fitvids LX760 Home Gym System, $260 (was $600) at Walmart

Fitvids LX760 Home Gym System

The multifunctional home gym system provides everything you need for a full-body workout. With the home gym and the included weight plates, you can do a variety of exercises, including bicep curls, single-arm rows, seated chest presses, and more. With an adjustable seat, the possibilities are even more endless and can be configured to fit different heights and positions. Not only is it easy to assemble but it is also durable with a sturdy steel frame. 

Multiple shoppers rave over the home gym, saying they're "very impressed" with it and say it's an "excellent workout machine" that can be particularly great for beginners.

"This machine is awesome. Unless you are really strong already, this amount of weight is fine and will give you a good workout," a customer said. "The price point for this is excellent. Solid, not cheap feeling." Other customers mentioned that it's incredible for a full-body workout.

As for the size, it's a fantastic choice for small spaces. A reviewer said that the home gym is "compact" and can "comfortably fit in a small office space" or a small apartment. Another shopper wrote, "This by far, for the price, is the best piece of workout equipment I've ever purchased."

Start your new year on the right foot with the Fitvids LX760 Home Gym System. But act fast — this bestseller won't be on sale for long. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

