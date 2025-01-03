Walmart's bestselling $70 Bluetooth digital smart scale is on sale for $19, and shoppers call it 'helpful and accurate'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Staying healthy is all about information. If you have all the right data, then you can make the best choices for getting or staying fit. While home workout equipment can help with the exercise part of the equation, only a good digital scale can offer the info you need to meet your health goals. Luckily, one of Walmart's bestselling digital scales is currently on sale, and it's even Bluetooth-enabled!

The Fitindex Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale is only $19 right now. That's an unbelievable 73% off the original $70 price tag. There's only a slim chance you'll find a better deal than this anywhere on such a feature-packed scale.

Fitindex Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale, $19 (was $70) at Walmart

Rather than asking what this scale can do, it may be more apt to ask what it can't do. With Bluetooth capabilities, the scale connects to the Fitindex app on your smartphone or tablet to help you track weight and body mass index, among other metrics (13 in total.) It can also sync with Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit App, and Samsung Health to chart short-term or long-term goals. The scale has a sleek and modern design that's unassuming in the corner of the restroom. It's also available in two colorways, so you can easily match it with your bathroom decor.

Walmart customers were thrilled with this useful scale, with more than 1,100 people giving it a perfect rating. One buyer called it an "amazing scale for those who want more than weight," adding, "This scale is perfect for those who want to keep track of their health automatically, it tracks to your phone, it tracks your body's fat, bone, muscle, water, and so much more other than actual weight…highly recommend."

Another called it "helpful and accurate," before saying, "Since it syncs with your phone or tablet it keeps track of your weight without having to write it down yourself."