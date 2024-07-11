Walmart is selling a $440 queen memory foam mattress for only $150, and shoppers say it's best for back pain

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It's the last day to save big during the first-ever Walmart Deals event, and if you've missed the past few days of markdowns, don't fret. You can still fill your cart with a plethora of items on sale, including a memory foam mattress.

Anyone in the market for a new cozy bed should look no further than the FDW Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress that's a whopping 67% off at Walmart. But hurry, the deal only lasts a few more hours and it's bound to be a popular item. Add it to your cart for only $150, which is an incredible deal for a queen-size mattress, plus it can arrive in less than a week, depending on your location.

FDW Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $150 (was $440) at Walmart

This 8-inch bed comes packaged in a compact box, making it easier to transport into the bedroom. It's rather heavy, so we suggest having an extra pair of hands to help move it in. Once the mattress is unwrapped, it needs up to 72 hours to fully decompress before first use to ensure it's ready to provide the most comfort and support possible.

It's made of gel memory foam that forms to your body and is ideal for all types of sleepers, whether you prefer to lie on your back, stomach, or side. The design is made to promote healthy spinal alignment and helps relieve pressure points, which in turn can prevent back and neck pain.

More than 3,600 shoppers have given it a five-star rating and one person claimed that it is the "best mattress for back pain."

"As someone who read HOURS of reviews for multiple different mattresses, please just buy this mattress," another shopper urged. "It started expanding as soon as we got it out of the box. Within five minutes, the mattress was already at 7.5 inches. We let it sit for 24 hours and it rose up to right at 8 inches, including all the corners."