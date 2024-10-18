Skip to main content
Wayfair is selling a $160 15-piece Farberware cookware set for only $70, and it has thousands of rave reviews

Customers say "Cleaning it is a breeze."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season is almost here, and while many of us have already started gift shopping, you may not have gotten around to assessing your kitchen before the big gatherings come about. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, there is no better time than the present to refresh some of your kitchen must-haves.

Right now, you can get a whole new $160 15-Piece Nonstick Farberware Cookware Set for only $70 at Wayfair — that equals less than $5 apiece! This set includes one baking sheet, one Dutch oven, four lids, five utensils, two saucepans, and two frying pans. It is constructed from sturdy aluminum with a nonstick coating and is designed to heat both quickly and evenly. 

Farberware Cookware Set, $70 (was $160) at Wayfair 

The Farberware Cookware Set is on sale right now at Wayfair

The lids that come in this set are shatter-resistant and have knobs that are easy to hold. The handles not only have a good grip, but they also stay cool to the touch as an added safety precaution. Best of all? All items in the set are dishwasher-safe.

"I’m really impressed with this pots and pans set," said one shopper. "The nonstick surface works great, and cleaning is a breeze. I’ve used them for a variety of meals, and they hold up well with daily use." 

Another shopper said "I love my new cookware! I made rice, and with my old cookware, rice always got stuck on the bottom of the pot. With my new Farberware, it didn’t stick and the rice was fluffy! I am so pleased I am thinking of buying a couple of more medium pots!"

If you are looking to expand or replace your cookware set, you'll be hard-pressed to get a deal better than this one. Buy quickly before it sells out or the price changes! 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

