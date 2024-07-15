Skip to main content
Amazon is selling a $260 cordless stick vacuum for only $130, and shoppers compare it to Dyson
image caption
Close-up of logo for Amazon Prime service on the side of a branded delivery truck in San Ramon, California.

Hurry, this early Prime Day deal won't last.

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

There's no reason to spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars on a vacuum cleaner, especially when Amazon Prime Day starts in just a few hours. The good news is that everyone regardless of their Prime membership status can take advantage of early deals.

One to have on your radar is the Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's currently on sale for only $130, which is 50% off the regular price. All you have to do is select the on-page coupon before adding one to your cart to secure the additional $10 discount. Once you do so, it will automatically be reflected at checkout. This is an early Prime Day deal you won't want to miss considering the vacuum is so good that several shoppers compare it to other top brands like Dyson — but it costs a fraction of the price. 

Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $130 (was $260) at Amazon

The Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale right now at Amazon

This 5.3-pound cordless stick vacuum cleaner uses a brushless motor that offers three powerful suction modes to clean both hard floors and low-pile carpets with ease. You won't have to worry about hair and debris getting tangled in a brush or clogging the machine entirely. It runs for up to 50 minutes on a single charge, so you can clean your entire home without having to stop to find a new outlet. Not only does this make cleaning less time-consuming, but it also makes cleaning stairs and other hard-to-reach areas a cinch. 

We also can't forget to mention that it doubles as a handheld vacuum. This allows you to clean baseboards, ceiling fans, furniture, car interiors, and more without having to buy yet another machine. Everything it sucks up goes through a HEPA filtration system to capture even the smallest particles in the air.

More than 600 units have already sold recently, so don't wait to add the Fabuletta Cordless Vacuum to your cart while it's 50% off ahead of Prime Day 2024. 

