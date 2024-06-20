Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a propane grill for under $100, and shoppers describe it as 'perfect'
Citrus Heights, California, USA - View at a California Walmart storefront from its parking lot.

Walmart is selling a propane grill for under $100, and shoppers describe it as 'perfect'

Grillmasters hail this grill for its easy setup and high-quality design.

slobo/Getty Images

Grillmasters hail this grill for its easy setup and high-quality design.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the Fourth of July and other summer holidays coming soon, a backyard barbecue may be on the menu. For those looking to upgrade in advance of prime grilling season, Walmart recently dropped the price of its popular Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill, which has been described as "perfect" by hundreds of shoppers.

Earning more than 2,000 five-star reviews, shoppers are raving about its high-quality materials and just how easy it is to install. "Perfect for me and my wife!" wrote one shopper. "Grilled chicken breasts — delicioso!! Why did I keep my old one for so long?"

Any grilling enthusiast understands the dilemma of holding on to an old grill for too long. Despite any best effort to keep the grill clean, it can be a difficult chore full of brushing and scrubbing. Priced under $100, this grill is the perfect replacement for any grill master. 

Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $96 (was $107) at Walmart

The Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill is on sale right now at Walmart

The grill will fit on most outdoor patios and decks, as it measures 47 inches by 22 inches by 41 inches, and it sits on a handy set of wheels. The grill also has two accessory arms that allow for convenient storage, and features three burners, which is critical for maintaining a constant temperature on large items. 

"From the careful packaging to the well-thought-out instructions, this manufacturer seems to make quality a top priority,” one shopper shared. "I've only used the grill once so far but was very happy with the results. It cooked evenly and the food turned out great!"

Grilling is on the rise this time of year, and with the Fourth on the horizon, there's no better time to score the Expert Grill 3-Burner Propane Grill than while it's on sale for under $100.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

