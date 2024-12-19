Walmart's top-rated $72 quilt is on sale for only $28, and shoppers call it 'beautiful'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While a thick comforter is perfect for those who get a chill when they sleep, a quilt offers a more versatile sleeping experience. They tend to be more lightweight than duvets and therefore not as warm. It's the perfect balance for people who alternate between hot and cold throughout the night. We were lucky enough to find a gorgeous quilt set on sale at Walmart, and it feels as good as it looks.

The Exclusiva Mezcla Quilt Set is just $28 right now at Walmart. That's an amazing discount of 61% off the regular price of $72. With the cool months fast approaching, now is the perfect time to bolster your bedding inventory.

Exclusiva Mezcla Quilt Set, $28 (was $72) at Walmart

It's rare to find a bedding set that can be used comfortably year-round, but that's exactly what this quilt offers. The 100% microfiber fabric is very breathable, making it adept at continuous temperature regulation. It's soft to the touch and machine-washable. The set includes a reversible quilt and two matching pillow shams. Stitched geometric patterns on the blanket and shams offer a level of dimension and sophistication to your bedroom decor. You can also choose from 15 colorways to match your room's color scheme.

Walmart shoppers adored this "very pretty" quilt set. More than 400 of them gave it a five-star rating. One happy customer wrote "Very pleased. Would purchase again. It's so soft and covers like a bedspread, hanging all the way down on the sides. Five stars."

Another buyer called the blanket "awesome," and shared that it's "very warm, lightweight, and great for everyday use." A third satisfied shopper called it "beautiful," adding "I love this quilt set." Many reviewers also praised how bright, rich, and true to the photos the different color options were.