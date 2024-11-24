Macy's is selling a 'soft' and 'absorbent' $54 4-piece bath towel set for only $12 thanks to Black Friday

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Linens are household necessities that are used daily, which means they won't last forever and need to be replaced now and then. The good news is that you can get your hands on quality towels without draining your bank account, thanks to Macy's massive Black Friday sale that's going on right now. This is the perfect time to stock your linen closets ahead of the holiday season.

For a limited time, you can add the Everyday Home Supremely Soft Bath Towel Set to your cart for only $12 (equalling just $3 apiece) as opposed to $54. It includes four 27- by 52-inch bath towels that shoppers described as "soft" and absorbent" in their five-star reviews. They are made of 100% cotton using soft spun technology to minimize lint and increase their longevity.

Everyday Home by Trident Supremely Soft 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $12 (was $54) at Macy's

This set is available in four pretty colors including gray, pink, white, and blue, so you can choose the shades that suit your aesthetic. At such an affordable price, you might as well purchase multiple colorways for your main bathroom, guest bathrooms, and beyond. These also make for a thoughtful and practical gift for friends and family, considering they are something everyone could use more of. That's why several shoppers have said they are "buying more" and coming back for another set.

"I’m obsessed with these towels," one reviewer wrote. "I used to be the type of person that didn’t really care about using super cheap towels but these have completely changed my point of view. They’re super soft but not the type of soft that makes it impossible to get dry, I’ve noticed that they don’t ever have lint or hair stuck to them when I take them out of the dryer, and they’re very nicely sized. I would 100% recommend these towels."