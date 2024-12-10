Skip to main content
Walmart is selling a 'reliable' $400 electric scooter for only $185 that shoppers say 'feels top-notch'
WALMART - Walmart logo seen in Dublin city center in Dublin, Ireland

Walmart is selling a 'reliable' $400 electric scooter for only $185 that shoppers say 'feels top-notch'

Get speeds up to 15 mph and travel up to 12 miles on a single charge.

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Get speeds up to 15 mph and travel up to 12 miles on a single charge.

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you live in an urban area, there's a good chance you will have tried several modes of transportation on your commute. But while bikes, buses, and subways are great, you still have to hold onto hope that they will be reliable and available when you need them. Fortunately, these are not your only option.

One of the most convenient and most affordable ways to get around is on an electric scooter, and right now one has been made even more affordable thanks to an online exclusive deal at Walmart. The Evercross E8 Electric Scooter, which is available for $215 off the original price of $400, is currently marked down to only $185. A pretty sweet deal for a pretty sweet ride. 

Evercross E8 Electric Scooter, $185 (was $400) at Walmart

Evercross E8 Electric Scooter

This scooter is not the ankle-busting Razor of your childhood. It has a smart LED display on the handlebars that shows you your speed and battery life. It can reach up to 15 miles per hour, and travel up to 12 miles on a single charge.

"This scooter was a great hit for my daughter. She loves it and it REALLY goes fast," said one shopper. "She had it up to 18 miles per hour. I even got on it and it went up to 16 miles per hour. I was VERY Impressed. Will buy another one so we can ride together."

It holds up to 220 pounds, but only weighs 28 pounds on its own, so you can fold and carry it if you need to take public transportation. There are three speed modes— 6, 12, and 15 miles per hour, so you can adjust depending on your terrain. It also features a dual braking system and tail lights to keep you safe and visible. "The brakes are reliable, the speed is excellent, and the build quality feels top notch," said one shopper.

While this deal is fantastic, it won't be around for long, so shop fast to lock down the best price

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

