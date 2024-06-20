Amazon shoppers say this vacuum with 72,000+ perfect ratings is 'better than Dyson'—now it's on sale for just $31

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For messes big and small, lightweight vacuums have offered a solution of a powerful cleanup without heavy equipment. One of the bestselling vacuum cleaners on Amazon has recently dropped to one of its lowest prices ever, and shoppers have been racing to take advantage of the deal.

The Eureka Home Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum has been recognized by shoppers in tens of thousands of positive reviews, and is often called " better than Dyson ." Shoppers also frequently share that the vacuum is perfect for removing dog hair, cat hair, or any type of pet sheddings around the home.

Eureka Home Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum, From $31 (was $34) at Amazon

One of the key features is the versatility of the vacuum as it can easily transform from a stair vacuum into a hand vacuum and then also be a traditional stick vacuum with a swivel head. It can handle hardwood floors, carpeting, or fabric upholstery, and weighing in at less than 4 pounds, the vacuum is light enough to tote around your home. The cord is also 18 feet long, making it helpful for navigating multiple rooms at once versus constantly having to unplug.

Over 7,000 units of this vacuum have been purchased in the last month, and the product has earned more than 72,000 five-star ratings. "I had a Dyson cordless that I paid a lot more for and was a piece of junk," one shopper wrote . "This vacuum has a lot of power, does a great job. Cord is the perfect length."