Shoppers are ditching their $600 Dysons for this cordless Amazon vacuum that's on sale for just $93

If the thought of having to buy a new vacuum fills you with dread, you're not alone. It's easy to become overwhelmed by endless options and high price tags, but Amazon has tons of incredible deals worth looking into.

One that should be at the top of your shopping list is the Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner , which is currently on sale for just $93 as opposed to $130. It's already 5% off, and on top of that, Amazon is offering a discreet on-page coupon that unlocks an additional $30 off your purchase. All you have to do is apply it before adding the vacuum to your cart, and you'll see the final price at checkout. With these double discounts, this is the lowest price the vacuum has been since Black Friday last year, when it was only $3 cheaper than it is right now.

Eureka Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $93 (was $130) at Amazon

This cordless vacuum uses a powerful motor that works well on both hard floors and low-pile carpets and rugs. It offers two cleaning modes (high and low) to provide the right amount of suction for picking up everything in its path whether it's fine particles like dust, dirt, and dander, or debris like crumbs and clumps of hair. Plus, it only weighs 5 pounds, so it's easy to use all over the house—even on patio rugs, car interiors, and furniture, considering it also transforms into a portable handheld vacuum.

Everything it picks up goes through a washable and reusable filter and is then dropped into the dust cup that can be emptied at the touch of a button. That means you can clean it out without getting your hands dirty.

The machine runs for up to 30 minutes on a single charge depending on which cleaning mode you use, and it comes with its own docking station. The storage mount not only keeps it out of the way, but it also ensures the vacuum is charged and ready to use at all times.

It's no wonder over 18,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating given its great quality and super affordability. It has also sold more than 600 times in the past 30 days, and shoppers are ditching their higher-priced vacuums for this particular model.

"I replaced a Dyson with this vacuum," one reviewer wrote . "I was pleasantly surprised at how well it performs, and I honestly like it even better than the Dyson. Exceeded expectations."

"I was using my friend's cordless Dyson that cost her north of $600 … and they both perform about the same, but the Eureka has a much-needed light," another shopper wrote . "The Dyson charge was noticeably longer, but my house can be vacuumed in about an hour, so Eureka's charge does the job at over $400 less."

"I absolutely LOVE this stick vacuum cleaner," another person said . "It was worth every penny I paid for it. It has terrific suction. I would recommend this to anyone looking for something lightweight and easy to get around. I've had it for almost three months now, and it's been EXACTLY what I was looking for. I look forward to vacuuming now."