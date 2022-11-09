When Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report entered the item tracker space with the AirTag, it became the best tracking option for any iPhone owner. It seamlessly integrated with the FindMy app and offered a high level of accuracy thanks to a network made up of Apple devices.

But joining the FindMy Network isn’t exclusive to the AirTag - in fact, Apple has a program where other devices can support it. Enter the Eufy SmartTrack Link -- a $19.99 item tracker that supports FindMy with a built-in keyhole, a replaceable battery, and water resistance. It's a similar feature list to the AirTag which starts at $29 for a single tag.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Eufy SmartTrack Link: What You Need to Know

While the SmartTrack Link isn’t the first item tracker to support FindMy, this is the cheapest way to get that feature, and it allows the SmartTrack Link live within the FindMy app.

Just like an AirTag, you’ll be able to ping it and even spot it on the map. Additionally, if you use the dedicated Eufy Security app you’ll unlock some other features, like the ability to double tap the item tracker itself and have your phone ring.

The design here is a compact rounded-edge square that comes in black with a carbon fiber-like weave on the front. The big advantage over an AirTag is a built-in key hole which allows you to easily attach this to a set of keys or another item. An AirTag needs an accessory like a loop from Apple or a key ring from Belkin to be attached to something.

Like an AirTag though, this does get its power from a user-replaceable CR2032 battery. You can expect the battery to last up for a year, the same estimation as the AirTag. Additionally, the Eufy SmartTrack Link can also work with Android phones.

What's Missing From The Eufy SmartTrack Link?

Well this could be a big one. One of the coolest features of an AirTag is the Precision Finding powered by a U1 Chip to deliver “ultra wide-band connectivity.” This will let you use your iPhone to get directions via distances, arrows, colors, and haptics to help you find your AirTag. Since it is proprietary to Apple, it's all that is missing from the Eufy SmartTrack Link.

But if you can live without the Apple family expansion, Precision Finding, or an option to engrave an emoji, the Eufy SmartTrack Link is the most affordable item tracker that supports the FindMy service.

And if you’re sold, Eufy’s latest item tracker is already available for order.

Prices are accurate and items are in stock at the time of publishing.