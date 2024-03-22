Skip to main content
Amazon's no. 1 bestselling handheld vacuum is at its lowest price ever for the Big Spring Sale — now just $36
image caption
An Amazon package in Madrid, Spain.

Amazon's no. 1 bestselling handheld vacuum is at its lowest price ever for the Big Spring Sale — now just $36

"We've had this for two years and it's still running great and holding a charge."

Europa Press News/Getty Images

"We've had this for two years and it's still running great and holding a charge."

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Stick and upright vacuums are great for cleaning your floors, but what if you just have a small mess to clean up? Instead of lugging out a large machine for something that could only take a few minutes to clean, consider adding a handheld vacuum to your cleaning arsenal.

More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers say the Eufy HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is the best on the market, and it so happens to be majorly discounted to just $36 thanks to the Big Spring Sale that's live until March 25. That's the lowest price it has ever been, according to Amazon price tracker camelcamelcamel. The no. 1 bestseller is one of the most sought-after items at the moment, so you'll want to add it to your cart sooner rather than later before you miss out on the whopping 40% discount. 

Eufy by Anker HomeVac H1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $36 (was $60) at Amazon

The Eufy by Anker HomeVac H1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is on sale right now at Amazon

This mini handheld vacuum cleaner only weighs 1.2 pounds and uses a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 minutes, so you can use it practically anywhere. It might not seem like a ton of time, but when you're only using it for quick pickups like cleaning crumbs, pet hair, and tracked-in dirt, you'll likely get several uses before needing to recharge it.

It's ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, vehicle interiors, furniture, keyboards, countertops, and more. The powerful suction removes debris within seconds, and everything is collected in its dust cup, which should be emptied after every use. It even comes with a two-in-one crevice tool that doubles as a dust brush.

With its quality performance, we aren't shocked that over 1,000 machines have sold in the past 30 days. One shopper said, "Despite its compact size, it packs a powerful punch and has been able to pick up all sorts of debris, from pet hair to crumbs and dirt."

"We've had this for two years and it's still running great and holding a charge," another reviewer wrote. "We use it to pick up minor messes and spills and just empty it when we're done. It picks up spilled litter, spilled potting soil (we have lots of houseplants), and spilled kibble with no issue, so we don't care that it's not as strong as a regular-size vacuum. We've actually traveled with it and camping. We would buy it again."

Instead of paying $60 for the Eufy HomeVac Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, take this opportunity to buy it for nearly half off at just $36. People say you won't regret it. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

Exclusive Investor Content

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on September 04, 2024 in New York City. Stocks opened up mixed a day after beginning the month off with losses with the Dow Jones losing over 600 and Nasdaq closing with a 3.26% loss. All three indexes had their worst days since Aug. 5. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

⭐Meisler: If you're disappointed by the market today, there's some good news

THUMB Trader Alert JS 011823

⭐Market lull sets foundation for positive action

U.S. Economy Is Seeing a Stunning '180-Degree' Turnaround: Top Experts

⭐Three stocks that should see big turnarounds in 2025

Kratos Defense Stock Finds Itself In a Sweet Spot

⭐This defense stock is breaking out after $1.45 billion news

TheStreet Daily Newsletter

Want TheStreet’s best daily

stock and investing news

right in your inbox

every weekday?

Get our free flagship newsletter.

Sign Up Now