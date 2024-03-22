Amazon's no. 1 bestselling handheld vacuum is at its lowest price ever for the Big Spring Sale — now just $36

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Stick and upright vacuums are great for cleaning your floors, but what if you just have a small mess to clean up? Instead of lugging out a large machine for something that could only take a few minutes to clean, consider adding a handheld vacuum to your cleaning arsenal.
More than 3,500 Amazon shoppers say the
Eufy by Anker HomeVac H1 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $36 (was $60) at
Amazon
This mini handheld vacuum cleaner only weighs 1.2 pounds and uses a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 13 minutes, so you can use it practically anywhere. It might not seem like a ton of time, but when you're only using it for quick pickups like cleaning crumbs, pet hair, and tracked-in dirt, you'll likely get several uses before needing to recharge it.
It's ideal for cleaning hard-to-reach nooks and crannies, vehicle interiors, furniture, keyboards, countertops, and more. The powerful suction removes debris within seconds, and everything is collected in its dust cup, which should be emptied after every use. It even comes with a two-in-one crevice tool that doubles as a dust brush.
With its quality performance, we aren't shocked that over 1,000 machines have sold in the past 30 days.
"We've had this for two years and it's still running great and holding a charge,"
Instead of paying $60 for the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.