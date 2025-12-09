Walmart is selling a 3-in-1 charging station for only $14

Why we love this deal

Although electronics used to be an expensive luxury you’d scrimp and save up for, these days, big discounts and everyday sales make purchasing a phone, a tablet, a laptop, or a smart watch easier for the everyday man on a budget. That means that our homes are often overrun with all our devices, strewn about, taking up space while they recharge, while you more often than not have to fight a family member or two for the charging cord or lay claim to an outlet so you can juice up when the batteries are running low.

Even if it’s just you in your home, you’ve definitely experienced the frustration that comes with too many charging cords taking up space. It contributes to clutter, which just leaves you more irritated and annoyed when all you want is to make sure your iPad or Bluetooth headphones are ready to go before you head out the door. Lucky for you, a task as simple as rebooting your devices doesn’t need to lend itself to this much frustration and headaches, especially not with the technology on the market right now that’s designed to charge up multiple devices at once.

Walmart is selling the Etepehi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for 77% off. That means you can grab the fast-charging cord free charging dock, which originally retails for $60, for just $14.

Etepehi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, $14 (was $60) at Walmart

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Why do shoppers love it?

The 3-in-1 charging stations are certainly not new to the market by any means, but they’re not often available at this great of a price. This model by Etepehi has a compact design, measuring only 5.04 inches high, that simultaneously can charge your iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods at the same time. Using a magnetic metal material, simply place your phone on the front of the charging station. The iPhone will easily attach itself to the front portion of the charging device, as long as the phone is removed beforehand or you have a magnetic phone case on your device before placing it atop the angled front. The charging station is compatible with a wide variety of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 11 up through the iPhone 17 series. It also works for Apple Watch models 1 through 10, the SE, and the Ultra ½, as well as the AirPods 2, 3, 4, Pro, and Pro2.

The AirPods case is placed on the base behind the angled front section to recharge, while the Apple Watch is looped around the back and placed on top to properly recharge itself. Because the charging station is wireless, there’s no need to worry about an array of cords overwhelming your nightstand or kitchen counter while you charge all three devices. The station itself has a small cord, measuring 3.3 inches long, that plugs into the back to an outlet, so even though the charger itself needs to be plugged to work, it’s far less cluttered and it’s designed to keep out of the way. It’s this power source that actually helps the charging station charge 30% faster than any of the devices would on their own plugged into the wall with a cord and charging block. The 18W charging power can fully charge devices within two to four hours. But with all that power, users will be happy to learn that with enhanced safety features, the charging base has built-in technology to ensure temperature control, voltage protection, and prevent short circuiting.

The ideal storage spot for this charging station is beside the bed or in your bedroom because it’s natural to throw all your electronics there after a long day before heading to bed. And because it is designed to be sleep-friendly, light sleepers will be pleased to know that the charging station won’t emit any weird lights or flashes that could disrupt a good night’s rest, unlike some other options on the market.

Details to know

Colors: The charging station currently is available in Black and Blue colors, although the sale only applies to the Black option currently.

The charging station currently is available in Black and Blue colors, although the sale only applies to the Black option currently. Compatible with : The charging station is compatible with a wide variety of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 11 up through the iPhone 17 series. It also works for Apple Watch models 1 through 10, the SE, and the Ultra ½, as well as the AirPods 2, 3, 4, Pro, and Pro2.

: The charging station is compatible with a wide variety of iPhones, starting from the iPhone 11 up through the iPhone 17 series. It also works for Apple Watch models 1 through 10, the SE, and the Ultra ½, as well as the AirPods 2, 3, 4, Pro, and Pro2. Charging power: This charging station charges devices 30% faster than competing models.

Shoppers find that the charging station effectively charges their devices quickly with little to no problems. They say that having one place to charge three items prevents them from misplacing one or more of the electronics, and helps them cut down on buying multiple charging cords. They also love that it’s fairly small, so it’s not a big, clunky eyesore that takes up too much counter or dresser space. “Honestly, the best charger I’ve ever used,” one shopper said.

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If there’s any type of product we love, it’s one that makes our lives more efficient, and the Etepehi 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station absolutely checks that box.