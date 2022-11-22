Love Hot Coffee? This Mug Keeps it Warm all Day and Is $30 Off

If you’re like me, coffee is an essential part of your morning and depending on how busy you are, that cup needs to stretch longer than it takes to gulp it down. So why not have a mug that can keep your drink hot throughout the day?

That’s exactly what the Ember Mug sets out to do. It’s a temperature-controlled mug that will keep your coffee hot, down to the exact temperature digit that you like. And right now, the Ember Mug 2 (in two sizes and colors) is $30 off.

With promo code BLACKFRIDAY you can bring the cost to $99.95 for the 10 oz. and $119.95 for the 14 oz. mug.

The Ember Mug has the build and shape you’d expect from the average coffee mug. It’s a sleek handle with a modern finish in either black or white. What we appreciate is that the tech built-in, highlighted courtesy of an LED status bar. This will glow when your mug has reached the proper temperature.

It gets its charge from the companion coaster, which in fact is a wireless charger that's included in the box. And for safety, the Ember Mug will automatically go to sleep when not in use. You can expect the battery to last for an hour and a half for the 10-ounce, or 80 minutes with 14-ounce when in constant use, not on the coaster.

The Ember Mug can be heated to a range of 120°F. to 145°F. And rather than control that range via the mug itself, you’ll use the companion Ember app for Android or iOS.

So if you or a loved one appreciates a good cup of hot coffee, hot cocoa, or just hot drinks, the Ember Mug is an excellent companion and it’s even better at $30 off. You can unlock the savings on a 10oz. or 14 oz. mug in black or white with code “BLACKFRIDAY” here.

