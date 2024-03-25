TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
After five days of mega discounts, Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale has turned out to be a sizable savings sensation. Tens of thousands of deals on everything from running shoes to angle grinders have offered shoppers a way to save on things they need going into the new season. And while bigger brands like Cap Barbell and Peloton have made waves in the fitness category, it's the lesser-known brands that have been the most surprising—like Elseluck with its ultra-affordable top-selling treadmill.
Elseluck Under-Desk Portable Walking Treadmill in Black, $169 (was $250)
Amazon
This under-desk treadmill is roughly 48-by-20 inches and stands about 4.5 inches tall, which is the ideal size for storing under a bed, a couch, or even in a closet. It features an alloy steel frame that can support up to 220 pounds, a non-slip belt, and a motor that stays quiet while walking or jogging up to 3.8 mph. This walking treadmill also comes with a large LED display that shows duration, distance, and speed and a handheld remote that allows users to take control without having to get off.
Shoppers enjoy how well this walking treadmill integrates with their daily lives, but many are also thrilled with how light and easy-to-use it is. "I found this treadmill online and am glad I did! This is so lightweight I was able to carry it upstairs myself,"
Elseluck Under-Desk Portable Walking Treadmill in Silver, $170 (was $250)
Amazon
Other shoppers found this treadmill useful for integrating exercise into their long, demanding days at the office. "I work in a cardiothoracic surgery office and I convinced our office manager to let us get walking pads,"
