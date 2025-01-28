Walmart is selling an 'amazing' $400 mini projector for just $51, and shoppers call it 'highly portable'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With so many advances in personal electronics and streaming services, it can feel hard to keep up with all the developments. That said, one of the easiest ways to enjoy television and movies on the go is with a Bluetooth-enabled mini projector. Thankfully, Walmart is currently selling one at a deep discount, and it's loaded with features!

The Elephas Bluetooth Mini Projector is on sale for just $51, which is a huge discount off the regular price of $400. However, if you want to get in on this deal, you'll have to get one before they're all sold out.

Elephas Bluetooth Mini Projector, $51, was $400 at Walmart

This mini projector offers maximum benefits, and that starts with its convenient small size. It can easily be dropped into a purse or backpack and brought along anywhere you may want to use it. What's more, it has easy-to-use Bluetooth connectivity making it perfect for use at home or elsewhere. The projector is compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows operating systems and shoppers say it's easy to connect to your device.

It also has built-in speakers offering a high-fidelity sound experience without the need for connecting to external speakers, though it can do so if you wish to boost the decibels even more. The projection screen is up to 200 square feet and the bulb has a lifespan of up to 55,000 hours. The eight-layer coated glass lens creates a crystal-clear image that looks great on the screen or even on a wall!

Walmart shoppers were very happy with this mighty little machine. One said, "I have been absolutely impressed by this projector! Its own speaker is loud enough so you don't always need additional speakers. I'm 100% happy."

Another buyer called it "amazing," adding that it's "highly portable. You can carry it easily while traveling…Whatever your phone plays, you can enlarge it to any flat surface, very cool gadget."