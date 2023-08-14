These super popular Eero Wi-Fi systems are discounted in Amazon’s back-to-school sales

There is a good chance you will consider upgrading your phone every few years, and same for a laptop or a TV — but when was the last time you thought about your Wi-Fi router? Sure, it’s probably not the most exciting piece of technology you have, but it’s the invisible backbone of most tasks and just keeping your devices connected.

The best Wi-Fi routers are ones you can set and forget, keeping your internet connection fast and smooth with intelligent features that tackle the heavy lifting, auto-update, and alert you of any issues. And that’s precisely what you get with what has become one of the most well-known router brands: Eero.

With Amazon’s back-to-school sales in full swing, you can save on a single router and packs of the modern Eero mesh Wi-Fi system. With this range of options, you’ll be able to get the right Eero router for your space for less.

Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $110 (was $140) at Amazon

The beauty of Eero systems is that they’re simple, rounded square boxes that come in one color, white, and easily blend into your space, meaning these Wi-Fi routers aren’t bulky eyesores and could even sit out in view.

Eero’s mid-range 6+ model can cover up to 1,500 square feet with a single plug and support gigabit speeds with around 75 devices connected. Whether you need to cover a dorm, studio apartment, or one-bedroom, a single Eero 6+ will likely provide strong enough coverage. For power, Eero includes a USB-C cable and power brick in the box and an ethernet cable for connecting the 6+ to your router. Then, download the Eero app for your Android or iOS device to complete the setup. It takes minutes, and you can control the entire network from that app, from seeing what devices are connected and average speeds to creating profiles.

The Eero 6+ sports two 1Gb ethernet ports, one for connecting to the router and one for a hardwired ethernet connection if you choose to use it. This Wi-Fi router support speeds up to 1 gigabit and is dual-band with 2.4 Ghz and 5GHz lanes for devices to connect to. If you need more space, two Eero 6+ routers cover up to 3,000 square feet for $190 (from $240), and three nodes cover up to 4,500 square feet at $240 (was $300).

Eero Pro 6E, $200 (was $250) at Amazon

If you have a boatload of devices needing a solid internet connection, consider Eero’s Pro 6E while it’s on sale on Amazon. It’s one of the most advanced Wi-Fi routers in the Eero family, and a single unit covers a massive 2,000 square feet. When paired with a fast internet connection, this thing can push out speeds up to a gigabit when wired or 1.6Gbps wirelessly—put simply, that’s very fast.

Unlike the 6+, the Pro 6E is a tri-band router with three lanes: 2.4GHz, 5Ghz, and 6GHz, which Eero will automatically manage and move devices between with its TrueMesh technology for smooth performance. Each Pro 6E features two ethernet ports on the back, one at 2.5 gigabit and one at 1 gigabit. There is also a USB-C port for power, and Eero includes the cable and wall plug in the box.

You can get several at fairly steep markdowns right now: a single Eero Pro 6E for $200 (was $250), a two-pack that covers 4,000 square feet for $320 (was $400), or a three-pack for $440 (was $550) that covers 6,000 square feet.

Eero Mesh Router, $50 (was $70) at Amazon

If you need a basic router that is still plenty smart or to cover a dead zone in your home, you can’t go wrong with the entry-level Eero mesh router. It’s down to just $50, covers 1,500 square feet, and is a dual-band router with 2.4GHz and 5GHz lanes to keep connection speedy.

Like the more advanced and expensive 6+ or Pro 6E, the entry-level router fully integrates with the Eero app. This way, you can easily set it up, monitor all your devices online, set up profiles for different types of connected gadgets, and automatically handle software or security updates. At just $50 , the most affordable of the mesh Eero routers is an intuitive and quick way to fix a spotty dead zone or get a network online.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.