Walmart's bestselling $86 nightstand set is only $40 right now, and buyers call it 'perfect'

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

While the traditional and common use of a nightstand is beside your bed, a well-designed set can work almost anywhere in your house. We found an unbelievable deal on one of Walmart's bestselling nightstand sets, and it's as adaptable as they come.

The Edx Fabric Nightstand Set is just $40 at the moment, which is down from the regular price of $86. This 54% discount won't last forever, so the quicker you act, the safer you are.

Edx Fabric Nightstand Set, $40 (was $86) at Walmart

This is the perfect nightstand set to have on either side of your bed. The two deep drawers are large enough for plenty of spare clothing, or any other moderately-sized items you may want to store. The drawer's fabric construction is lightweight yet sturdy, and each drawer can be folded flat when not in use. Both nightstands are made of durable steel, which adds a level of stability to the set. The adjustable feet make it easy to keep these convenient bedside tables level, regardless of how even the floor or carpeting may be. You can also get this set in four beautiful color options.

Walmart shoppers were extremely pleased with this cute little set. One shared that it's the "perfect size and very sturdy. The adjustable foot pegs make it easy to level it out."

Another reviewer claimed, "I bought two of these as a gift and another single one for myself. They're very easy to put together and perfect for small end tables. I'm very happy with these." A number of buyers also highlighted how easy the nightstands were to assemble, which was a big plus for them.