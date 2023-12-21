Shoppers say these flannel sheets are ‘luxuriously soft’ and they're 50% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
It’s that time of year when people swap their lightweight bedding for something warmer to prepare for winter. If you’re a fan of flannel sheets but aren’t sure where to search for quality options, then look no further than Amazon.
The
Although there are 37 colors and patterns to choose from, many of which are on sale, this adorable baby blue dog print is a versatile pick that’s marked down to just $40, a 50% discount. Hurry, though, because this limited-time Lightning Deal won't last long. Since the print is not seasonal, you could leave it on for as long as you want without disrupting your decor.
Eddie Bauer Queen Cotton Flannel Bedding Set, From $40 (was $80) at
Amazon
Not all bedding is designed for thick mattresses, but thankfully, this fitted sheet has deep pockets that fit over beds up to 18-inches high. The elastic edges help keep it securely in place, which is great for anyone who tends to toss and turn while sleeping.
Experts say you should wash your sheets at least every two weeks, if not more, to rid your bed of dust mites, bacteria, and dead skin. The brand suggests washing these flannel sheets in cold water and tumble drying them on a low setting afterward for the best results.
Over 12,600 people have given this bedding set a five-star rating and
“First, they're flat-out ADORABLE [and] then they're beyond soft,”
If you order the
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.