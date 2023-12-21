Shoppers say these flannel sheets are ‘luxuriously soft’ and they're 50% off at Amazon

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of year when people swap their lightweight bedding for something warmer to prepare for winter. If you’re a fan of flannel sheets but aren’t sure where to search for quality options, then look no further than Amazon.

The Eddie Bauer Queen Flannel Bedding Set is a solid choice that includes one fitted and one flat sheet with two standard pillowcases to make your bed extra cozy for the upcoming season. Each is made of brushed cotton that shoppers describe as " luxuriously soft " with a tight weave to hold in body heat for a warmer night’s sleep. The fabric is brushed at least three times to create a fluffy surface that’s softer than ordinary cotton sheets.

Although there are 37 colors and patterns to choose from, many of which are on sale, this adorable baby blue dog print is a versatile pick that’s marked down to just $40, a 50% discount. Hurry, though, because this limited-time Lightning Deal won't last long. Since the print is not seasonal, you could leave it on for as long as you want without disrupting your decor.

Eddie Bauer Queen Cotton Flannel Bedding Set, From $40 (was $80) at Amazon

Not all bedding is designed for thick mattresses, but thankfully, this fitted sheet has deep pockets that fit over beds up to 18-inches high. The elastic edges help keep it securely in place, which is great for anyone who tends to toss and turn while sleeping.

Experts say you should wash your sheets at least every two weeks, if not more, to rid your bed of dust mites, bacteria, and dead skin. The brand suggests washing these flannel sheets in cold water and tumble drying them on a low setting afterward for the best results. One shopper said even after “a few washes” their sheets are “holding up well with no pilling.”

Over 12,600 people have given this bedding set a five-star rating and one shopper raved about the longevity saying, “We have had these sheets for five years and we are obsessed.” Another reviewer claimed that they’re “much more comfortable” than expensive alternatives and added that they will “never go back to the expensive brand.”

“First, they're flat-out ADORABLE [and] then they're beyond soft,” a third shopper wrote . “Out of the packaging, they're pretty nice, but once washed, they're the softest sheets I have ever touched, and they fit great on the bed! What more could anyone want?”