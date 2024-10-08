Amazon's no. 1 bestselling generator that charges everything 'super fast' is over 50% off for October Prime Day

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Portable power stations and generators come in handy for a variety of reasons. You can use them in a pinch when there's a power outage or during an outdoor outing on a camping trip or backyard BBQ. A good portable power station or generator can cost anywhere between a few hundred dollars to over $1,000. But this Prime Big Deals Day, we found a deal that's too good to pass up.

The EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station and Solar Generator is typically $1,000, but is currently on sale for $459, a whopping 54% off. As the bestselling outdoor generator on Amazon, it's an absolute steal.

EcoFlow Delta 2 Portable Power Station and Solar Generator, $459 (was $1,000) at Amazon

The portable power station and solar generator packs a punch with the ability to take your charge from zero to 80% in only 50 minutes. With 1,800 watts, it can power almost anything, from phones and laptops to refrigerators and electric grills. In addition to being a trusty power source, it does it all without the use of fuel, like gas. It can generate up to 500 watts of energy with a solar panel, making it even more versatile and perfect for camping and other outdoor activities. Plus, you can keep track of your charges through an app on your phone.

With over 1,000 five-star ratings, customers are flocking to this power station for all their charging needs."If you’re shopping for the best all around power station for most situations, the Delta 2 is the way to go," one shopper wrote. They also mentioned that it's "super fast" and "well designed."

Another shopper wrote that it's "​​the fastest charging generator out there" and it has "more than enough output ports to keep everything powered." They also noted that the app is a "game changer."