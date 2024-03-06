The Amazon device that's blowing up on TikTok for being a 'mini Frame TV' costs way less than the real deal

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You never know what's going to pop up on your TikTok FYP, and sometimes it ends up being a pleasant surprise like it was for me this morning when I opened the app to discover the latest sensation. Several users are calling Amazon's Echo Show 15 a "mini Frame TV" because of how similar it is to the real deal, but the kicker is that it costs a fraction of the price.

Although the Echo Show 15, which retails for $280 at Amazon, made its debut back in 2021, it's currently going viral on TikTok and has sold over 10,000 times over the past 30 days. In one popular video with more than 55,000 likes, the creator called it a "faux Frame TV" and showed it being installed on their bathroom wall so they could watch movies via the built-in Fire TV while enjoying a bubble bath — genius! Another person made a similar video where they installed it in their kitchen and deemed it a "mini Frame TV." Judging by its looks and functionality, it's not a far-off comparison.

"Did you know they make a mini Frame TV? Just kidding, they don't but Amazon makes the Echo Show 15 that's even better and you can get cute frames to give it the whole frame TV vibe," the viral TikTok said. "Mounting it is surprisingly easy and it comes with a flush mount, but if you want it to look like a true Frame TV you better hide that cord…now I have a stunning piece of art that doubles as a TV, calendar, personal assistant, and so much more and I love it."

"Mine's mounted in the kitchen, too, and it’s amazing," one comment said. "I want one everywhere."

Echo Show 15, $280 at Amazon

The original Echo Show 15 has a sleek black case and comes with a remote control for added convenience. This option doesn't include any other accessories, but if you're eyeing the pretty faux wood frame as seen in these TikTok videos, it can be ordered as a bundle for an additional cost. Keep in mind that the bundle is currently so popular that it's backordered and won't ship for at least two months, the product page says. Whereas the black version is eligible for overnight shipping.

It offers a 15.6-inch full-HD smart display and you can choose between portrait or landscape mode to fit your preferences. You'll reap all the benefits of Fire TV already built in, which means you can stream all your favorite movies and TV shows without hassle. It even features Amazon Alexa to help keep your calendar up to date, make to-do lists, give meal ideas, or answer questions.

Best of all is the photo frame feature that allows you to display your favorite artwork or photos from your personal Amazon Photos album. With an invite, your friends and family can also join the fun and have the ability to share their own photos on the TV for you to see. When you're not watching TV or using it for organization, transform the device into a special piece of home decor instead of letting it be a black box on your wall.

"This is my favorite thing as of right now in my home," a five-star reviewer said . "I believe my favorite feature on this device is the artwork that can transition throughout the day (or photos you handpick). It reminds me of a smaller Samsung Frame TV. The speakers on this device are also very good. This device has WAY too many features to list. Just buy it, you won’t regret it!"