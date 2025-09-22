Wayfair is selling a 'comfortable' sleeper sofa for just $280 that fits perfectly into any room

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Why we love this deal

The wisest consumers are usually the ones who know how to get the most for their money. If you can get twice the use out of a piece of furniture for a fraction of the original price, then you’re on the right track. That’s exactly what you’ll get with a beautiful sleeper sofa that’s currently on sale at Wayfair. It looks amazing, but also has the versatility to serve multiple functions. Don’t miss your chance to get this sofa at a discount, or you may regret it.

The Ebern Designs Elowen Velvet Sleeper Sofa is available at the moment for only $280. That’s 26% off the regular price of $380 for this piece. Getting a sofa that’s also a bed for less than $300 is quite a find. That’s why it’s important that you put one in your cart ASAP if you think this deal might be for you.

Ebern Designs Elowen Velvet Sleeper Sofa, $280 (was $380) at Wayfair

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Why do shoppers love it?

The velvet upholstery of this sofa feels like heaven on the skin, according to shoppers. It has an attractive aesthetic that straddles the line perfectly between modern and traditional. The tufted seat and backrest give the couch a dimension and depth that only comes through thoughtful design. It also has two rounded armrests that offer support at the perfect height for maximum comfort.

The sofa has the perfect dimensions to make it work as either a foundational piece or the perfect accent to a larger set. With overall dimensions of 55.5 inches long, 37.6 inches wide, and 30.7 inches tall., this sofa can serve almost any need you require of it. Even when it’s extended as a sleeper sofa to a width of 68.9 inches, it’s wonderful for small apartments and large houses alike. This is one of the most adaptable couches you’ll find anywhere online, so do with it what you will.

When it comes to functionality, the Elowen Sleeper Sofa is unmatched in its price bracket. For starters, the back can recline to multiple different angles, even when not being used as a bed. It converts easily by simply pulling on the built-in straps to extend the bed portion of the piece. This is the perfect piece of furniture for grabbing a quick afternoon cat nap without exerting too much effort to convert the couch into a bed, and back.

Details to know

Overall dimensions: 55.5 inches long, 37.6 inches wide, and 30.7 inches tall.

55.5 inches long, 37.6 inches wide, and 30.7 inches tall. Extended dimensions: 55.5 inches long, 68.9 inches wide, and 30.7 inches tall.

55.5 inches long, 68.9 inches wide, and 30.7 inches tall. Upholstery: Soft velvet fabric.

Soft velvet fabric. Color: Gray.

Gray. Assembly required?: Yes.

Wayfair customers raved about this convenient little sleeper. “It is soft and the texture of the sofa feels really nice on your skin,” one shopper said, adding that it’s “comfortable to sleep on.”

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The Ebern Designs Elowen Velvet Sleeper Sofa can be yours right now for only $280. If you want a conveniently-sized loveseat that doubles as a bed, there’s no better deal right now than this one.