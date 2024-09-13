Skip to main content
Thousands of Amazon shoppers are rushing to buy this 'very roomy' travel bag that's on sale for only $10
MADRID, SPAIN - The premiere of "En Fin", a series of Amazon Prime at Cine Paz in Madrid, Spain.

"This bag is actually incredibly nice for the price!"

Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Peak travel season is almost upon us, and now is the time to start planning and making sure you have all of the essentials. If you already have a luggage set and are in the market for a smaller weekender bag, then look no further than Amazon's deals section.

The EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag is on sale for only $10, which is practically unheard of for a durable and reliable carry-on. It's the perfect overnight bag for short getaways as it offers a spacious interior with several internal and external pockets to further optimize organization without being too bulky. It measures 10.6 by 21.7 inches and only weighs 1.3 pounds, making it a stellar choice for air travel, but be sure to check your airline's regulations before arriving at the airport just in case. 

EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag, $10 (was $13) at Amazon

The EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag is on sale right now at Amazon

Of course, it's great for travel, but this duffle bag is so versatile that it can also be used as a gym bag, diaper bag, or outdoor bag for hiking, fishing, and camping. It's made of polyester fabric that's waterproof and tear-resistant to ensure your belongings stay safe at all times. It even has a compartment dedicated to keeping wet and dirty clothes separate from everything else. 

It's no wonder more than 2,000 have already sold in the past 30 days. You can't beat a $10 bag, especially when it's backed by over 100 five-star ratings and is eligible for free delivery with Prime.

"Very roomy, and I love that it has a pocket for my luggage handle," one reviewer said. "It's very efficient! Bought one for my mom, too in her favorite color. They are the perfect size to pack a few days' worth of comfortable clothing, in case evacuation is necessary. The strap is an added bonus; it's the icing on the already sweet cake, really. Great value, overall. Buy it, you won't be disappointed!"

The EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag probably won't be on sale for $10 for long, so add it to your cart ASAP. It's also available in six other colors and various price points. 

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.