Thousands of Amazon shoppers are rushing to buy this 'very roomy' travel bag that's on sale for only $10

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Peak travel season is almost upon us, and now is the time to start planning and making sure you have all of the essentials. If you already have a luggage set and are in the market for a smaller weekender bag, then look no further than Amazon's deals section.

The EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag is on sale for only $10, which is practically unheard of for a durable and reliable carry-on. It's the perfect overnight bag for short getaways as it offers a spacious interior with several internal and external pockets to further optimize organization without being too bulky. It measures 10.6 by 21.7 inches and only weighs 1.3 pounds, making it a stellar choice for air travel, but be sure to check your airline's regulations before arriving at the airport just in case.

EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag, $10 (was $13) at Amazon

Of course, it's great for travel, but this duffle bag is so versatile that it can also be used as a gym bag, diaper bag, or outdoor bag for hiking, fishing, and camping. It's made of polyester fabric that's waterproof and tear-resistant to ensure your belongings stay safe at all times. It even has a compartment dedicated to keeping wet and dirty clothes separate from everything else.

It's no wonder more than 2,000 have already sold in the past 30 days. You can't beat a $10 bag, especially when it's backed by over 100 five-star ratings and is eligible for free delivery with Prime.

"Very roomy, and I love that it has a pocket for my luggage handle," one reviewer said . "It's very efficient! Bought one for my mom, too in her favorite color. They are the perfect size to pack a few days' worth of comfortable clothing, in case evacuation is necessary. The strap is an added bonus; it's the icing on the already sweet cake, really. Great value, overall. Buy it, you won't be disappointed!"