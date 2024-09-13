Thousands of Amazon shoppers are rushing to buy this 'very roomy' travel bag that's on sale for only $10

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Peak travel season is almost upon us, and now is the time to start planning and making sure you have all of the essentials. If you already have a luggage set and are in the market for a smaller weekender bag, then look no further than Amazon's deals section.
The
EasyFun Travel Duffle Bag, $10 (was $13) at
Amazon
Of course, it's great for travel, but this duffle bag is so versatile that it can also be used as a gym bag, diaper bag, or outdoor bag for hiking, fishing, and camping. It's made of polyester fabric that's waterproof and tear-resistant to ensure your belongings stay safe at all times. It even has a compartment dedicated to keeping wet and dirty clothes separate from everything else.
It's no wonder more than 2,000 have already sold in the past 30 days. You can't beat a $10 bag, especially when it's backed by over 100 five-star ratings and is eligible for free delivery with Prime.
"Very roomy, and I love that it has a pocket for my luggage handle,"
The
