Amazon is selling a ‘high quality’$360 wicker patio set for just $190, but not for long

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Patio furniture is much more than just a seating option. It's an excuse to enjoy the great outdoors and bond with those closest to you. That's why finding a comfortable patio set on sale always makes for a good day. Lucky for you, we found a set that's currently on a limited time sale at Amazon.

The East Oak 4-Piece Patio Set is just $190, but only for a limited time. That's a whopping 47% off the regular price of $360. Not only is this a comfortable patio set, but it has a modern look that will make you the envy of the neighborhood.

East Oak 4-Piece Patio Set, $190 (was $360) at Amazon

This is one of the most interesting patio sets on the market. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a small table. The ergonomic loveseat and chairs are made from powder-coated steel and woven wicker, all of which is weather-resistant. This is a modern take on traditional wicker furniture that will draw l interest from your guests. The set also includes seat cushions that tie to the back of the chairs and a loveseat for added comfort. All four pieces include adjustable feet, so there's no worry if your patio deck is uneven.

Amazon shoppers raved about this patio set. One said , "The furniture is very sturdy and very comfortable. Pretty easy to put together, and the quality is amazing." Another called the set "perfect," adding that the chairs are “extremely high quality and were super easy and quick to put together. They're built very well and we haven't had any issues." Many users also praised how "beautiful" the furniture is.