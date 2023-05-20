The 13 Early Memorial Day Sales You Should Shop This Weekend

Memorial Day is right around the corner and whether you have a day planned at the beach or an epic BBQ with family and friends, the countdown is on. Alongside those experiences, it’s a time ripe for discounts.

Historically, Memorial Day was known for appliance, mattress, and TV deals but as with most shopping holidays every brand wants in on the action. But as we do here at TheStreet Deals we’ve been hunting the best early Memorial Days that are worth your time.

So rather than drop a length list of 100, here are the 13 best early Memorial Days to shop this weekend.

While not specific to Memorial Day, Amazon offers a treasure trove of deals across home, tech, kitchen, and various other categories.

Whether you need a new pair of AirPods, an iPad for streaming and productivity, or an Apple Watch to track your activity, you’re in luck. Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro are down to the lowest price ever at Amazon for just $199 and the 9th Gen iPad is within $10 of the lowest price at $279. Additionally, you can save on the Apple Watch SE second-gen, Apple Watch Series 8, and the M1 MacBook Air.

Up to 50% off a luxury brand like Coach might sound to good to be true, but that is accurate as of right now. You can save on styles across women's and men's including clothes, shoes, bags, accessories, and wallets right now.

Whether you’re after super plush robes, soft bed sheets, or a towel that effectively drys and is nice on the skin, Cozy Earth has something for you. They specialize in comfortable home goods and clothing, but best of all you can score up to 30% off site wide.

Eddie Bauer is a long-standing staple in the fashion industry making tops, bottoms, and accessories for men and women alike. Ahead of Memorial Day you can save up to 50% off site wide and score an additional 40% off clearance styles.

The internet-loved Always Pan really put Our Place on the map and ahead of Memorial Day you can 20% off site wide. That includes a rare savings on the brand new Always Pan 2.0--down to $115 from $150--along with the Perfect Pot and other kitchen essentials that Our Place makes.

Purple isn’t just a color, but it’s also the name of a popular mattress, bedding, and sleep company. The team over there has kicked off Memorial Day sales early and you can save up to $800 when you get a new mattress and a base.

Samsung is currently in the midst of a week-long sales event and you can save up to $1,000’s off TVs like The Frame and Neo QLED. Additionally, they’re raising trade-in rates for smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. You can check out all the deals here.

If you want to live in the future, a Sleep Number bed with a smart base is pretty close to just that. Like Purple, Sleep Number is starting Memorial Day savings early. Best of all, you can save up to 50% on the “limited edition smart bed: along with various hundreds of dollars of savings on other mattresses.

Whether you want the internet famous Solo Stove or just want a solid fire pit for your backyard or patio, the brand's Memorial Day sale deserves a look. Products like the fan-favorite and compact Bonfire to the more sizable Yukon are discounted by up to 50% off ahead of Memorial Day.