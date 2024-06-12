A highly rated Dyson cordless stick vacuum is $120 off at Walmart during its surprise summer sale

TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone in the market for a new vacuum cleaner has probably come across Dyson as one of the top-rated brands — and for good reason. It's known for producing high-quality and long-lasting machines, but they usually come with a hefty price tag.

If you've had your eye on the brand's products, you're in luck because the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is on mega sale at Walmart right now. It's a staggering $120 off, bringing the price down to only $300, which is relatively affordable compared to other Dyson models. Plus, this one allows you to clean floors without a cord getting in the way or limiting your abilities. It's ideal for hard floors and low-pile carpets and runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, depending on the cleaning mode you use.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum, $300 (was $420) at Walmart

This cordless stick vacuum uses powerful suction paired with a detangling Motorbar that digs deep into carpets to remove dirt, debris, and hair you might not have even known was there. And you don't have to worry about the machine clogging because it automatically removes hair from the roller as it goes. It also transforms into a handheld vacuum that's great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, stairs, and furniture, especially when used with the included crevice tool and combination tool.

Everything the machine sucks up goes through a filtration system that captures allergens and fine dust from re-entering the air. Then, the debris is deposited into a one-touch emptying canister that allows you to dispose of it without getting your hands dirty.

Considering more than 1,800 Walmart shoppers swear by its effectiveness by giving it a five-star rating, we're not shocked that it's considered one of "the best" on the site. One person described the vacuum as "divine," and another raved that they could "clean the whole house on one charge."

"I was unsure about spending so much money on a vacuum but oh my gosh, my house is CLEAN," another reviewer wrote. "I used to have to vacuum and use this rake/broom thing to remove dog hair. Not anymore! I appreciate that it picks up all the dog hair AND I don't have to worry about the hair getting tangled on the vacuum head. Never did I think a vacuum would make me this happy!"